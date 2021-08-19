Conservative party candidate says military should be deployed to assist firefighting efforts

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Fire crews working on the McKay Creek wildfire on July 3.

Frank Caputo, newly named federal Conservative party candidate for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding, is calling on the government to send help to firefighters in the region.

In a statement, Caputo said he echoed Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s message to the Prime Minister, asking for Canadian Armed Forces to be deployed to help protect residents and property in B.C.

“I call on the Prime Minister to protect the people he pledged to serve,” Caputo said.

“People are telling me that they need assistance, and they need it now. After seven weeks of extreme wildfires, the firefighters are burned out and need reinforcements.”

Caputo is one of five candidates running to replace outgoing Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod, also a Conservative.

Voters will head to the polls on Sept. 20.