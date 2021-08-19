177384
Development permit approved for Canadian Brewhouse location at Aberdeen Mall

A new Canadian Brewhouse location is one step closer to construction after Kamloops city council voted in favour of authorizing a permit for the development.

Council approved city staff's recommendation to issue the permit at a council meeting on Tuesday.

According to a staff report, the restaurant and pub will be located on the northwest side of the Aberdeen Mall, near the main mall access at Hillside Drive.

The proposed building will be be two storeys high with a rooftop patio.

“The proposed business will face commercial and multi-family development on the opposite side of Hillside Drive,” a staff report said.

“The building will face the mall tenant Best Buy and the parking lot in front of Cineplex Cinemas.”

An Edmonton-based chain, Canadian Brewhouse has franchises operating across the country, including two locations in the Lower Mainland, and one in Kelowna.

