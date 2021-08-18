178404
Merritt mayor says no word yet on when evacuation alert may be lifted

There is still no word on when the evacuation alert in Merritt might lift, despite improved conditions on wildfires throughout much of the Interior.

“I don't know what the fire situation is at this point, but we don't have the low hanging smoke and the heaviness that we had in the past. But it doesn't mean to say we're out of the woods yet,” Merritt Mayor Linda Brown told Castanet on Wednesday afternoon.

“What I can tell you is that we have an evacuation plan in place — and that we are ready. ... But, at this point in time, the team hasn't given me an update to say that we're going to do anything different than the alert.”

Merritt was placed on evacuation alert on Sunday due to the fast-moving Lytton Creek fire, which is burning about 17 kilometres northwest of city limits.

Brown said evacuations from neighbouring communities have contributed to the fear felt by residents in Merritt.

“I think a lot of people are stressed out because we've had both Logan Lake and Lower Nicola and Lower Nicola Indian band come through Merritt,” Brown explained, adding that the heavy smoke made the danger appear closer.

“I think it's just scared. The weekend was bad, it just looks ominous through out the town. It doesn't look like that now, but it doesn't mean to say that the fires have shifted or changed.”

As of Wednesday evening, the evacuation alert in Merritt remains in place.

