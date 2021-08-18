Weekly new COVID-19 cases doubled in Kamloops last week, data shows

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control This map of local health areas shows how many new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Kamloops last week spiked to levels not seen since February.

According to data published Wednesday afternoon by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Kamloops local health area recorded 121 new cases between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14, the most recent period for which there is data.

That’s more than double the 59 cases recorded locally the previous week, and a sharp increase from weekly numbers recorded through June and much of July.

Numbers in Kamloops have been rising since mid-July.

Over the last six weeks, including Wednesday’s data, the region has averaged 42 new cases per week. Over the previous six weeks, the region averaged 12 new cases per week.

The last time Kamloops recorded more than 100 new cases in a week was in late February. The highest weekly case count ever recorded for the area is 161, which was tallied for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The region recorded 346 cases in all of 2020.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Chase, Barriere, Logan Lake and Savona.