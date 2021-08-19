Remediation work considered after mudslides close Shuswap Road

Photo: Tim Petruk Crews were working Wednesday along Shuswap Road on the Tk'emlups reserve, in the area where two mudslides during Monday's rain storm closed the road to traffic.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band is looking into remediation work after a series of mudslides on Monday night closed Shuswap Road near Sun Rivers.

Tk’emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir told Castanet Kamloops the slides were the result of Monday’s heavy rainfall, which came down especially hard in the Sun Rivers area.

Two mudslides blocked the road — one near the Sun Rivers turn-off and another near the Sun Rivers community garden.

“What happened was we had a lot of mud from that heavy rain,” Casimir said.

“It was all clear by morning. We had police on both sides of the road for traffic.”

Casimir said the band is looking into what might be done to prevent slides in the area in the future. She said a planning and engineering meeting would take place.

“We’re going to look at some remediation so it doesn’t happen again,” she said.

Bighorn golf course in Sun Rivers also felt the brunt of Monday's storm. The golf course posted photos on social media on Wednesday showing what it called "temporary water features" on a couple of holes.