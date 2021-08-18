178577
Annual A&W MS run for the cure will see vehicles cruising through Kamloops Thursday

Car cruise for a good cause

Vehicles of all makes and models will be cruising through Kamloops on Thursday night to raise money for a good cause.

The annual A&W Multiple Sclerosis Run for the Cure will take place on August 19.

Organizer Ron Popove said entry is by donation, with all donations being matched by the Halston Esso, up to $5,000.

“This is just cruising Kamloops for a good cause,” Popove said.

“It’s a good run, and it gets the car people together.”

The drive will start at the A&W at The Verse at 6 p.m., where participants will be given a map of the route.

Cars will head from The Verse to the Valleyview A&W, before driving by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc powwow arbour, with the intent to bring well-wishes to Tk’emlups residents and evacuees staying in the area.

From there, vehicles will drive to the Halston A&W, before ending the drive at the Fortune Drive A&W.

Popove said along the route, participants check off each stop on the map, and submit the form at the end of the drive to be entered for door prizes.

There will be free A&W root beer for participants, and $2 from each burger sold will be donated to the MS Society.

