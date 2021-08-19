Judge cites holes in Crown case and acquits man accused of luring, touching young girl

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops-area man has been found not guilty of luring and touching his son’s 12-year-old friend after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled gaps in the evidence were too glaring to look past.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named under a court-ordered ban on the publication of any information that could identify the victim, stood trial in early July on charges of sexual touching and luring a child. He was acquitted at the end of a brief hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

The offences were alleged to have taken place in a small community near Kamloops in 2019.

The girl went to police in September of that year, court heard, more than a month after an incident in which she described being sexually assaulted by someone she believed was her friend’s father.

The girl said she began a conversation with the man on Instagram and things eventually became flirty, then the discussion turned to sex. She said she agreed to meet with the man in the early-morning hours of July 31, 2019.

According to the girl, the man picked her up in the middle of the night and drove her to a rural stretch of road, where he performed oral sex on her. She said she then asked to be driven home.

The girl told police about a number of troubling conversations she’d had with the man, but said she deleted them from her Instagram.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson argued at trial that the Crown failed to prove the man who met with the girl was his client. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan agreed.

In acquitting the man, Donegan said she believed the girl was sexually assaulted but could not convict the man based on the evidence presented at trial.

“I have no doubt someone committed these crimes against her,” she said.

“There are aspects of the evidence that point to the direction of the accused as the perpetrator in these crimes, but that is insufficient grounds for a criminal conviction. It would be entirely unsafe to convict [the man] on the evidence that has been adduced.”

Donegan pointed specifically at the deleted Instagram messages, as well as other missing third-party information and the lack of a photo lineup as part of the police investigation.

“All of this evidence would have been very probative to the issues in this case,” Donegan said.

“Its absence is hard to understand.”