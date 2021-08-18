178576
Kamloops  

Merritt resident plans for lakeside living after winning $200K in Keno draw

Lakeside life with lotto win

A Merritt man is paddling away $200,000 richer after finding out he won a recent Keno draw.

According to a statement from the BC Lottery Corporation, Arnold Grey said he purchased the ticket from Canco in Merritt, and checked the numbers on the BCLC Lotto app to find out he had won.

“I was running around the house like a 12-year-old kid,” Grey said, adding he couldn’t wait to tell his family he had won.

“They couldn’t believe it — they thought I was kidding.”

Grey told BCLC he plans to use the money for a down payment on a lake property, and will be purchasing a new paddle board and some things for his kids.

