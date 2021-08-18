Man arrested in graveyard on Friday the 13th after report of someone 'dragging a woman around'

Photo: Castanet Staff

A call to a Kamloops graveyard on Friday the 13th landed a man behind bars.

Mounties were called to the Hillside Cemetery on Notre Dame Drive just after midnight on Friday for a report of a man dragging a woman around the grounds.

The call came from a person watching the incident on a security feed.

“Police attended and located two intoxicated people,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The woman was uncooperative, but police checks confirmed the man was breaching a no-contact order.”

Evelyn said the man was held in custody until sober and then released with a court date.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.