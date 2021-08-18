Canadian Tire buys 25 per cent stake in Ashcroft Terminal

Photo: Ashcroft Terminal Canadian Tire has purchased a 25 per cent stake in Ashcroft Terminal, an inland port west of Kamloops.

One of Canada’s most prominent retailers has purchased a stake in Ashcroft Terminal, a move the company says could help streamline the supply chain and improve sustainability.

Canadian Tire has signed an agreement with Ashcroft Terminal and PSA International, the inland port’s operator, for a 25 per cent stake.

“This investment will drive improvements in our network lead time and fulfillment performance, which are core to our domestic supply chain strategy, while reducing our carbon emissions by shifting volume from trucks to rail in Western Canada,” said Paul Draffin, chief supply chain officer for Canadian Tire.

“Having strategic access to high-demand capacity will enable greater control over our end-to-end supply chain, which has become increasingly critical in a time where global supply chains have been completely disrupted and new resiliency is required.”

Ashcroft Terminal is an inland port in Ashcroft, billing itself as the largest inland port in B.C. In operation since 2001, the terminal handles 7,000 rail cars and 6,000 trucks each year. The facility is the only privately owned industrial property in Canada on the mainlines of CN Rail and CP Rail.

Cargo arriving from the coast is typically offloaded onto rail cars at the coast, then transported by train to the terminal, where the containers are picked up by truckers and taken to their destinations — and vice versa.

Enno Koll, CEO of Ashcroft Terminal and regional head of PSA Americas, said he’s excited about the partnership with Canadian Tire, which is the largest single container importer in Canada.

“We have the potential to increase the efficiency and sustainability of the supply chain for containers imported and exported through the marine terminals in Vancouver,” he said.

“Ashcroft Terminal facilitates the shift from truck to rail and significantly reduces the movement of trucks in the busy Metro Vancouver area.”

Canadian Tire is the parent company of a number of prominent Canadian brands, including SportChek, Mark’s and Pro Hockey Life, among others. The company also operates more than 1,700 gas stations and owns Helly Hansen, a leading outdoors brand.