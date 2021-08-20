Mounties issue warning about entering evacuation zones after incident in 100 Mile House

Photo: Castanet Staff

Mounties in 100 Mile House are warning backcountry enthusiasts to stay out of areas under evacuation order — or risk a steep fine.

According to a press release, 100 Mile House RCMP received a report Tuesday of people entering an evacuation order area west of the municipality, allegedly for recreational purposes.

RCMP Sgt. Svend Nielsen said he wants to remind those looking to spend time in the backcountry that evacuation order areas are off limits and entry is illegal.

“We live in a large area with plenty of recreational opportunities — please go somewhere that is safe and not an active fire zone to enjoy the outdoors,” Nielsen said, noting infractions can fetch fines of up to $1,150 per offence.