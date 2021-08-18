Man arrested after police called to report of man with knife in bathroom of Sahali restaurant

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man has been charged with breaching his probation after allegedly being found with knife in the bathroom of a Sahali restaurant.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Kamloops RCMP responded to a weapons complaint at a restaurant on Columbia Street West.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by Mounties, a man was in the bathroom with a knife after fighting with another customer.

When police arrived, they entered the locked washroom and a suspect was arrested. The suspect was allegedly found in possession of a knife and break-in tools — violations of his probation.

Tristan Bris Fernandez, 24, has been charged with three counts of failure to comply with a probation order, and was held for court, then released on bail by a judge. His next court appearance is scheduled for next week.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 250-828-3000.