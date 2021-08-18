Two days of rain decreases fire activity on massive Tremont Creek blaze

Photo: Karen Passmore This photo from a resident leaving Cherry Creek shows how close the Tremont Creek fire is to the rural community, from which flames are visible.

The Tremont Creek fire, a massive blaze threatening hundreds of homes west of Kamloops, has seen a substantial decrease in fire activity after two days of wet weather, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Erin Bull said crews are making good progress at Logan Lake.

“They’re also working in the Logan Lake area, doing mop up on either side of Logan Lake, so things are still going very well,” Bull told Castanet Kamloops.

As of Wednesday morning, BCWS reported having 62 firefighters and 37 pieces of heavy equipment fighting the Tremont fire, as well as 17 helicopters shared between Tremont and other near by fires.

The fire is now estimated at 63,699 hectares in size — down from 63,980 yesterday, which Bull said was due to a mapping error.

Crews with heavy equipment are working to construct a fire guard south of Cherry Creek on Wednesday and ground crews are engaging in direct attack along Tunkwa Lake Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, structure protection is being maintained at Paska and Face lakes, and heavy equipment is working to establish a fire guard west of those communities.

Crews are patrolling the northern flank from Barnes Lake to Walhachin, but the agency said that part of the fire has continued to show very minimal to no fire activity.

On Sunday, evacuation alerts and orders were issued for a number of communities west of the city, as well as Pineview Valley and Iron Mask within city limits. Most of the orders have since been downgraded, though Logan Lake remains on evacuation order.

A number of alerts were lifted on Tuesday, including the City of Kamloops alerts for Pineview Valley and Iron Mask.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.