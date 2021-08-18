Logan Lake evacuees told they may be able to go home in the 'next day or so'

Photo: Karen Passmore This photo from a resident leaving Cherry Creek shows how close the Tremont Creek fire is to the rural community, from which flames are visible.

UPDATE: 1:49 p.m.

Evacuees from Logan Lake are being told they could return home “within the next day or so.”

Logan Lake was placed on evacuation order on Thursday due to the fast-moving Tremont Creek fire burning nearby.

The blaze reached the community over the weekend, but fire crews were able to keep it at bay. No structures have been lost in the community.

Wet weather on Monday and cool temperatures since then have decreased fire activity, officials have said.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Logan Lake evacuees received an alert from the district informing them the order may soon be lifted.

“Our goal is to notify residents that they can return home under an alert within the net day or so,” the alert read.

“We are still mopping up and securing the town so that residents can return safely. Thank you for your continued patience.”

The evacuation order for nearby Highland Valley Copper was recently downgraded to an alert, allowing operations at the mine to resume.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:57 a.m.

The Tremont Creek fire, a massive blaze threatening hundreds of homes west of Kamloops, has seen a substantial decrease in fire activity after two days of wet weather, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Erin Bull said crews are making good progress at Logan Lake.

“They’re also working in the Logan Lake area, doing mop up on either side of Logan Lake, so things are still going very well,” Bull told Castanet Kamloops.

As of Wednesday morning, BCWS reported having 62 firefighters and 37 pieces of heavy equipment fighting the Tremont fire, as well as 17 helicopters shared between Tremont and other near by fires.

The fire is now estimated at 63,699 hectares in size — down from 63,980 yesterday, which Bull said was due to a mapping error.

Crews with heavy equipment are working to construct a fire guard south of Cherry Creek on Wednesday and ground crews are engaging in direct attack along Tunkwa Lake Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, structure protection is being maintained at Paska and Face lakes, and heavy equipment is working to establish a fire guard west of those communities.

Crews are patrolling the northern flank from Barnes Lake to Walhachin, but the agency said that part of the fire has continued to show very minimal to no fire activity.

On Sunday, evacuation alerts and orders were issued for a number of communities west of the city, as well as Pineview Valley and Iron Mask within city limits. Most of the orders have since been downgraded, though Logan Lake remains on evacuation order.

A number of alerts were lifted on Tuesday, including the City of Kamloops alerts for Pineview Valley and Iron Mask.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.