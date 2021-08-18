IH moving mass vaccination clinic from TCC to Aberdeen Mall

Photo: Aberdeen Mall Aberdeen Mall will be home to Interior Health's mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the city as of Tuesday.

Interior Health is moving its mass COVID-19 vaccination centre a little further up the hill, leaving the Tournament Capital Centre to set up shop in Aberdeen Mall.

According to a statement Wednesday morning from the health authority, the clinic in the mall will be up and running on Tuesday next week. The Tournament Capital Centre clinic will be closed as of Monday.

IH said the mall clinic will be located on the first floor in the former La Senza space.

“We will continue to offer both drop-in and appointment-based COVID-19 vaccinations at this site,” IH said in the statement.