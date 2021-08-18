Decreased fire activity on Sparks Lake blaze, BC Wildfire Service says

Photo: BCWS The Sparks Lake wildfire has been burning north of Kamloops Lake since late June.

With Tuesday's lower temperatures and higher humidity, fire crews noted a decrease in fire activity on the massive Sparks Lake blaze burning north of Kamloops.

The fire continues to be most active on its north flank.

No growth has been noted on Wednesday and the BC Wildfire Service decreased the size of the blaze slightly — by about 600 hectares — to an estimated 95,360 hectares.

Heavy equipment is continuing to establish a guard along the Jamieson FSR near Dunsapie Lake in the northeast. According to the BC Wildfire Service, crews are making "good progress" on a spot fire on the east side of the Jamieson FSR, and opportunities for planned ignitions in the Beaverhut Lake FSR area are being assessed.

As of Wednesday morning, officials reported having 116 firefighters, seven helicopters and 32 pieces of heavy equipment fighting the blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service said crews continue to engage in direct attack in the Vidette Lake area with helicopter support when visibility allows on Wednesday, and heavy equipment continue work on the northeast flank, near the Clinton-Hihium Lake FSR where ground crews are engaged in direct attack and heavy equipment is working to bolster fire guards.

Crews will engage in direct attack on any hot spots identified along the Joe Ross FSR and Clinton/Tuleric Lake FSR, BCWS said.

