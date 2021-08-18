Operations resume at Highland Valley after evacuation due to nearby wildfire

Photo: Contributed This was the scene in Logan Lake on Saturday, as the Tremont Creek fire approached the community. On Wednesday, Teck announced that work had resumed at the nearby Highland Valley Copper mine.

Work has resumed at Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake after the massive operation was shut down over the weekend due to a nearby wildfire.

Operations were halted at the mine site on Sunday, as the Tremont Creek wildfire burned intensely near the community of Logan Lake, and along Highway 97C between the community and the mine.

Rain and cooler temperatures in recent days have diminished fire activity in the area and a number of orders and alerts have been rescinded or lifted, though Logan Lake remains under evacuation order.

“HVC has resumed operations and is now in the process of ramping back up to full production,” Teck, the company that operates the mine, said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Teck is focused on protecting the health and safety of employees and contractors and we are continuing to closely monitor wildfire and regional air quality conditions.”

The Tremont Creek fire continues to burn, now estimated at nearly 64,000 hectares in size.