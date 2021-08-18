Evacuation orders reduced to alerts for some at Sparks, Young Lake fires

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has partially downgraded evacuation orders to alerts for several homes in the vicinity of the Sparks Lake and Young Lake wildfires.

On Tuesday night, the TNRD downgraded the orders for 13 properties in the Grasslands and Copper Desert Country areas near the Sparks fire. They are:

5472 to 5993 3400 Rd

5293 and 5675 342 Rd

5848 Clinton-Loon Lake FSR

Any other properties identified on the map below

An evacuation order remains in place, however, for 7888 and 8396 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR and any properties outlined in red.

Photo: TNRD

As well, the TNRD downgraded three properties to alert on the Bonaparte Plateau in relation to the Young Lake wildfire. Those are:

7550 Bonaparte-Young Lake FSR

7660 Bonaparte-Young Lake FSR

7900 Bonaparte-Young Lake FSR

Any other properties identified on the map below

Eight other properties remain on evacuation order:

3050 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

3515 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

4240 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

4244 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

4248 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

5885 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR

9221 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR

9593 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR

Any other properties outlined in red