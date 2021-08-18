TNRD chair says big changes needed at BC Wildfire Service after fire tears through Monte Lake

Photo: Kristen Holliday A crowd of people gathered in the Westwold Community Hall on Tuesday evening to discuss wildfire recovery.

The chair of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District says significant changes are required at the BC Wildfire Service after flames tore through Monte Lake and the Paxton Valley, destroying dozens of homes.

That was the message from Ken Gillis on Tuesday night in Westwold, where about 100 area residents gathered at the community hall for a meeting about the White Rock Lake fire and its aftermath.

The fast-moving blaze tore through Monte Lake and the Paxton Valley on Aug. 5. According to the TNRD, 28 homes were destroyed in the two rural communities.

Gillis said he believes BC Wildfire Service needs to see “wholesome change."

“We have to change how we approach these situations. This cannot happen again, and it’s absolutely reprehensible it happened in the first place,” Gillis said.

“We have to take the BC Wildfire bucket, turn it upside down and shake it up completely and start over again.”

Many Monte Lake and Paxton Valley residents who presented at Tuesday's meeting, some still waiting to get back to their homes and properties, said the pathway to recovery is mired in red tape.

Todd Stone, MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, and Dale Kronebusch, recovery manager for the TNRD, also took part in the meeting.

“I would really like to know what your needs are moving forward so we can get to work on helping with the recovery process,” Stone said, adding there are several provincial, federal and nonprofit programs available.

“The paperwork involved can be ridiculously cumbersome, and we have a lot of experience in working through paperwork for applying for programs and registering for supports.”

Gillis said the goal of the meeting was to learn the needs of residents, even if they couldn’t answer all their questions right away, and to begin the process of connecting people with the myriad agencies available to help.

“If we have information as to what the needs are, we will go and try to find the answers to how those needs can be addressed,” Gillis said.

About 100 residents from the Monte Lake and Paxton Valley area attended the meeting, packing into the building with parked vehicles lining Highway 97 nearby.

Residents brought forward concerns regarding insurance, obtaining access permits, cleaning up debris and how short- to long-term housing can be secured for those who lost homes.

Issues discussed at Tuesday night's meeting were varied.

One community member said there were a lot of trailers and haulers meant to move livestock from out of the area that were turned around when the evacuation order came down and the highway closed — prior to the fire sweeping through the rural communities.

“We are a farming community, and livestock is a big part of this community," the resident said.

"That needs to be taken into serious consideration. Because I don’t know anybody that’s got a truck and trailer that can fit 150 head of cattle on it.”

Gillis said there were safety reasons for the closure, to which the resident replied that there is a difference between someone in a car and someone with a truck and trailer trying to rescue animals.

“That's a valid point,” Gillis replied.

Another resident said she never received an access permit application, despite speaking with multiple people at the TNRD.

“I've got a record of all the people I've talked to, I was promised an access permit to have someone check on my livestock by three different people,” she said.

“I've talked to 15 different people in two days. To date, no one person has called me even asked me if my 150 sheep even survived. How is that support for a ranching and farming community?”

Gillis said that the access permit issue was “clearly” something that has to be addressed.

Tempers flared at various points throughout the meeting, many saying they were frustrated by bureaucratic processes.

Corally Delwo, People’s Party of Canada candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, took a turn at the microphone, saying she wanted to see a task force created, dedicated to the Monte Lake and Paxton Valley area, to get people back into their homes.

“Too many experts, we know our land,” one resident called out at one point.

Others expressed anger at the BC Wildfire Service officials who they say mismanaged the wildfire response.

Stone thanked residents who stepped up to fight the wildfires in their own community, saving dwellings and structures.

He said he doesn’t have any animosity towards BC Wildfire Service firefighters on the front lines, fighting fires.

“I think all of our point, is that they do the best possible job they can with the resources that they have, and the direction that they’re given, and there are a whole range of issues there,” Stone said.

“We've got to draw upon lessons learned from 2017, 2018, and from from this fire season, and change how we prepare for and how we fight fires in this in this province.”