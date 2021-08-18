City 'got lucky' when weather shifted Monday and slowed fire activity, mayor says

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The Tournament Capital "got lucky" on Monday when a dramatic shift in weather dumped rain on area wildfires and diminished the risk to Kamloops, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Ken Christian thanked city firefighters, staff and volunteers for their work Tuesday while advising Kamloops residents to continue their vigilance as wildfire season continues.

“We got lucky," he said.

"This weather reprieve, it’s only that — it's only a reprieve. So, while we were able to remove that alert [Tuesday for Pineview Valley and Iron Mask], I think people need to maintain that high degree of situational awareness as we proceed through August."

While the Tremont Creek, Sparks Lake and White Rock Lake wildfires are still of concern, they are no longer an immediate threat to the City of Kamloops.

City CAO David Trawin provided an update on the city’s response to the ongoing wildfire situation to mayor and council.

Over the previous 24 hours, Trawin said, the wildfire situation greatly improved.

“There’s been a very big improvement from what could have been very disastrous if we saw a few more days of weather like we did on Sunday,” he said.

Trawin said Kamloops is “not out of the woods yet,” but the cooler weather forecast and a prediction for more rain over the weekend is positive news.

“Kamloops Fire Rescue will be working with [BC Wildfire Service] and assessing the situation over the next few days,” he said.

Trawin said the city’s emergency operations centre stood down as of noon on Tuesday after rescinding evacuation alerts put in place for three city neighbourhoods due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

The City of Kamloops had asked the province for additional resources to help with firefighting efforts, and Trawin thanked those communities who answered the call to help the Tournament Capital.

“I just like to get a shout out to some of those communities that did send firefighters and fire equipment here, they will be going back shortly or to be used other places in the province,” Trawin said.

According to Trawin, the North Cedar Improvement District, Willis Point, the City of Delta, the Village of Burns Lake, Salt Spring Island, Lac La Biche County and the town of Hinton all responded to the call for assistance.

“We have some smaller areas which really dug deep to send firefighters and fire equipment to help out the City of Kamloops if need be,” Trawin said.

City councillors unanimously passed a motion to send letters of thanks to these communities.

According to Trawin, the City of Kamloops’ emergency support services (ESS) centre is working with 3,000 evacuees who have fled over 50 communities throughout a particularly aggressive wildfire season.

Trawin said the city has trained more than 100 new ESS volunteers to help support the thousands of evacuees.

“The reception centre is very busy but it’s functioning very well,” Trawin said.

“We’ve really amped up the game of the ESS in terms of what we can do and can’t do, and many thanks to the volunteers of Kamloops for doing that.”

Coun. Sadie Hunter said she wanted to extend her gratitude to ESS volunteers on McArthur Island.

Hunter said she was there with a family member who was evacuated from Logan Lake on Saturday.

“Everyone was very positive, cheerful — both people who were there as evacuees and people were working at the door and volunteers,” Hunter said.

“It’s long hours and a lot of pressure and a lot of emotion and stress, And I really do just want to express gratitude for everyone who's been involved, either as a volunteer or accessing it as an individual, because I think it really does help the process and experience for everyone when everyone can come together in a positive way.”

Christian said council should remember these events when it comes to looking at budgets moving forward.

“I want council to remember this conversation. When it gets around to looking at supplemental budget items for things like prescribed burns, enhancements to our nature park system, enhancements to the FireSmart program at Kamloops Fire Rescue, enhancements to our organizational structure in terms of our EOC and whether we staff that permanently,” he said.

“They’re hot topics for us right now, front of mind, but next winter they may not be. But I want us to remember this particular moment.”