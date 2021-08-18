Prison for elderly man who victimized 'vulnerable' young Kamloops girl looking for help

Photo: Castanet Staff

An elderly man who took advantage of a “vulnerable” Kamloops girl after she was turned away from a downtown shelter has been ordered to spend two years in federal prison.

Brian Bussey, 72, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

Court heard Bussey, who lives in the Lower Mainland, was in Kamloops visiting family on Aug. 28, 2019, when he saw the 15-year-old girl walking along West Victoria Street.

Bussey turned his truck around and approached the girl, asking if she needed help. She said no but he stayed in the area, parking nearby with his hazard lights on. She later approached him, knocked on his window and got in his truck.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the girl told Bussey she was upset, having just been turned away by the nearby Emerald House shelter. She told him she was 18, but court heard she appeared to be younger than that. She wanted him to buy her alcohol but he said no.

Bussey eventually parked with the girl on a stretch of road near Kamloops Airport and the two began to kiss. He touched her sexually and performed oral sex on her, court heard.

When the girl reported the incident to police, Mounties found Bussey’s DNA on her underwear.

Court heard Bussey has no prior criminal record and has never spent any time in jail.

“These are awful offences, but it is apparently out of character for this offender,” Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston said, describing the victim as a “vulnerable” young First Nations woman, now 17.

Livingston said the plea deal was “a compromise.” He noted the guilty plea means the girl will not have to testify in court — something he said was a significant consideration.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi said Bussey is retired after having spent most of his life working in sawmills.

Bussey was remorseful in court, saying he was at "a low" when the incident took place.

“I am embarrassed,” he said.

“I have never been in trouble with the law any time in my life. I’ve tried to be a good citizen and respectful of police officers. I’m embarrassed for my behaviour toward this young woman. I feel so ashamed and sorry for her.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan said she believed Bussey’s apology was sincere.

“He has been, by all accounts, a pro-social and contributing member of society,” she said.

“He has taken full and complete responsibility for this crime, as indicated by his guilty plea. I accept that he is genuinely remorseful for this conduct and that this conduct is out of character.”

Once Bussey completes his two-year prison sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years. He was also required to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.