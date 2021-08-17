Kamloops man charged after Columbia Street fire, police say

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops man has been charged with mischief and obstructing a police officer in relation to a landscape fire last week on Columbia Street.

On Thursday evening, Mounties responded to the area of Columbia Street and First Avenue, where a man was allegedly fighting with an off-duty police officer who had arrested him in relation to a fire, police said. The suspect was taken into custody and held for court.

RCMP said the off-duty officer noticed the suspect after the officer stopped for a vehicle with its hazard lights on and saw a grass fire burning near by. The vehicle’s driver was pouring bottled water on the flames and pointed to a person walking down the road, who was believed to have started the fire.

The off-duty officer contacted Kamloops RCMP, followed the suspect, then identified himself as police and told the suspect he was under arrest. Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to flee and resisted arrest.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said the driver who stopped and put out the fire made sure it didn’t grow into a more of a threat.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the public the fire was extinguished before it could spread and grow into something much more substantial than what was described as a campfire in size,” Evelyn said.

“And thanks to the off-duty police officer, a suspect was promptly arrested and remains in custody for the time being.”

Wyatt Alcide Proulx, 32, is charged with mischief and obstructing a police officer, and is currently being held in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or had information related to it, to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.