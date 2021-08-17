Provincial funding for climate change research at TRU

Photo: TRU Dr. Jonathan Van Hamme

The provincial government is contributing almost $850,000 to microbial ecology and climate change research at Thompson Rivers University.

Last week Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation said that $848,500 from the BC Knowledge Development Fund has been allocated to microbiologist Dr. Jonathan Van Hamme for the TRU bI/O Network, which supports genomic and molecular biology innovation.

Earlier this year the Canadian Foundation for Innovation directed $850,000 toward the TRU bI/O Network, integrating several of TRU’s current technologies and providing new genomics equipment, laboratory space and computer infrastructure.

According to Van Hamme, a donation of this size will impact the program for future students as well.

“This significant investment establishes the TRU Microbial Ecology Laboratory, a powerful addition to the TRUGen Applied Genomics Laboratory under the TRU bI/O Network that is going to have an impact on environmental research and student training for years to come,” said Van Hamme.

“The new equipment and facilities will be transformative for the researchers involved, particularly the junior faculty members who will now be able to engage trainees in cutting-edge laboratory and bioinformatic research programs.”

According to TRU, researchers will be using the new lab to study plant genome evolution, microbial ecology, environmental remediation, and agricultural systems and products.

The goal of this research will be to develop understanding of how natural systems respond to climate change, improve responses to environmental contamination and address issues of food security in the future.