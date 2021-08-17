City, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce to offer grant program helping businesses with costs for vandalism, graffiti cleanup

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The City of Kamloops has provided a grant to the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, allocating tens of thousands of dollars to help support city businesses impacted by vandalism and graffiti.

According to a statement from the city, the two groups are partnering to offer the Vandalism Cleanup Support Grant program, with $50,000 available for businesses that have experienced property damage.

Mayor Ken Christian said in a statement that the city recognizes the impact vandalism and graffiti has on the business community and customers.

“We want to help reduce the financial burden of businesses that are required to repair and clean up their properties while we continue to work together with the community to find long-term solutions,” Christian said.

According to the city, eligible businesses — including those that are not members of the chamber — will be able to apply for up to two incidents, for up to $500 per incident, to help cover insurance deductibles, cleanup and repair costs.

The city said in order to apply for funds, damage and vandalism must have occurred after the cleanup support program starts.

Acacia Pangilinan, executive director for the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, said they see the need for immediate, short-term action to alleviate impacts of crime for businesses.

“We recognize the need to reduce the current and pressing negative impacts in our community that are putting unnecessary pressure on our economic recovery,” Pangilinan said.

“We seek to continue this discussion and work with the City of Kamloops and all other respective partners.”

Sarah Candido, the city’s external relations liaison, said both city and chamber hopes the funding will help reduce the impact of crime and vandalism on local businesses.

“We acknowledge that this is not the short, medium or long term solution business owners are looking for, but we hope that while more comprehensive solutions and strategies are sought and implemented, this support program will offer a small measure of relief,” Candido said.

“We’d like to offer reassurance that the impacts to businesses and property owners will continue to be discussed at the city level and within the community to identify and work towards a strategy together.”

Program details, such as the application process and the criteria for administering grant money, are still being finalized, according to the city. Once completed, full details will be available through the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce.

The program is expected to open for applications by the end of August.