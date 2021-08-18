Five candidates in running to represent Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo in Ottawa

Photo: Contributed

Five candidates are in the running to represent the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding in Ottawa when voters head to the polls next month.

Frank Caputo is running for the Conservatives, Iain Currie for the Greens, Corally Delwo for the People’s Party of Canada, Jesse Mccormick for the Liberals and Bill Sundhu for the NDP.

Each is vying to replace outgoing MP Cathy McLeod, a Conservative who has represented the riding since 2008. McLeod announced earlier this year she would not be seeking a fifth term in Parliament.

The federal election was called over the weekend. Ballots will be cast on Sept. 20.

