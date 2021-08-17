Rain dampens Lytton Creek blaze but causes mudslides, hindering firefighter movement

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This map shows the approximate perimeter of the Lytton Creek fire, burning northwest of Merritt, as of Tuesday.

Mudslides along Highway 1 have been hindering the movement of firefighters battling a massive blaze burning between Lytton and Merritt.

The Lytton Creek fire is now sitting at an estimated 84,327 hectares in size, according to the latest mapping Tuesday from the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze’s southeast flank is about 15 kilometres northwest of Merritt, which remains on evacuation alert.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, wet weather on Monday and Tuesday has helped temper fire activity, but the rain has made it tough for crews looking to access the blaze.

“Mudslides along Highway 1 between Cache Creek and Lytton have created challenges for crew movement today,” the BC Wildfire Service said in an update on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are working Tuesday to extinguish hot spots on the south side of the fire north of Merritt. On the fire’s west flank, firefighters are working to build a guard in the Izmen Creek area.

The Lytton Creek fire has closed Highway 8 between Shackan and Canford.

The fire was sparked on June 30 and quickly destroyed much of the Village of Lytton killing two residents.

