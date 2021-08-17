Currie running again for Green Party in federal election

Photo: Contributed Iain Currie

Iain Currie has been named the Green Party candidate for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding.

Currie was the Green Party candidate for the 2019 federal election. Currie said he ran because he believed the Canadian economy and political systems needed reform.

In a press release, the Green Party of Canada said Currie was running again this year because “the last 18 months have created even more urgency for positive change.”

The Green Party candidate said he wasn’t happy to be back campaigning so soon.

“This is a foolish and unnecessary election called for purely selfish political gain at a time when our community is on fire, battling a fourth wave of COVID-19, and struggling to come to terms with the horror of hundreds of unmarked graves of children at the residential school,” Currie said.

"That this is seen as a time not for cooperation, reflection or analysis but for partisan political opportunity should tell you a lot about our broken system, and about why, this time, you should vote against cynicism, partisanship and business as usual and vote for something better.”

The election is slated to take place on Sept. 20.