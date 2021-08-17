177384
Kamloops  

Sparks Lake wildfire sees less rain on northern flanks

Less rain on Sparks blaze

The largest active wildfire in the province, the Sparks Lake blaze is now estimated to span almost 1,000 square kilometres.

Sitting at 95,980 hectares in size, the massive blaze — burning about 24 kilometres north of Kamloops — saw less precipitation on its most active northern side.

According to BC Wildfire Service, about 11 millimetres of rain fell on various areas throughout the fire.

BCWS said fire activity continues on the northeast flank on Tuesday, and ground crews are directly attacking the fire.

Heavy equipment is working to establish a guard along the Jamieson FSR near Dunsapie Lake.

Possible locations to establish contingency lines to the northeast of the fire are being assessed.

BCWS said crews will continue to attack the blaze in the Vidette Lake area with with helicopter support when visibility allows.

As of Tuesday morning, BCWS reported having 123 firefighters, seven helicopters, and 32 pieces of heavy equipment fighting the Sparks Lake wildfire.

