Photo: Castanet Staff The track and basketball section of the TCC field house.

Get your gym shoes ready — the City of Kamloops' fall activity registration opens Tuesday.

Residents can register for fall programming online or in person at the Tournament Capital Centre, Kamloops Museum & Archives and the Westsyde Pool & Fitness Centre. Registration can also be done over the phone at 250-828-3500.

The city wants to remind residents that online registration is faster than by phone or in person.