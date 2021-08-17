Rainfall causes 'significantly reduced fire behaviour' at Tremont; some orders to lift

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Airtankers were able to support structure protection objectives on Face and Paska Lakes Monday afternoon, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: 12:22 p.m.

The rainfall and cooler weather experienced at the Tremont Creek wildfire overnight has provided a reprieve to wildfire crews, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Erin Bull told Castanet Kamloops the higher humidity, cool temperatures and precipitation has “certainly made the fire behaviour less challenging.”

“We do need to have a very significant amount of rain to put a fire out or really suppress it. So the fire is very much still active, and it is still classified as out of control. But we are seeing significantly reduced fire behaviour today as a result of that rain,” Bull said.

Bull said crews are expecting this bit of relief to continue for the next few days.

She said the fire didn’t see any significant growth on Monday night, and the blaze didn’t progress any further towards Cherry Creek.

Crews are still estimating the fire to be around three to four kilometres away from the rural community.

Bull said the fire is still about four to five kilometres from Tobiano.

Ken Gillis, board chair for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, said he has been notified that Cherry Creek properties south of the Trans-Canada Highway will be coming off of their evacuation order imminently. The properties will be placed under evacuation alert instead.

Gillis said they are hoping to have the evacuation order for Logan Lake rescinded within 24 hours.

ORIGINAL: 11:13 a.m.

Rain fell on the Tremont Creek wildfire overnight, with different areas of the fire receiving between 11 to 27 millimetres of precipitation.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the wildfire is now estimated at 63,980 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service said on Monday, fire activity was primarily on the east and north flanks.

“Heavy equipment is working to construct a fire guard south of Cherry Creek and structure protection personnel are maintaining a presence in the community,” the agency said.

“Ground crews are engaging in direct attack along Tunkwa Lake Road where possible.”

The BC Wildfire Service said structure protection is being maintained at Paska and Face Lakes, with heavy equipment working to construct fire guards west of those areas.

“Crews will be assessing Dominic Lake today,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

The City of Kamloops has rescinded an evacuation alert that had been put in place for Iron Mask, Pineview Valley and Versatile Industrial Park.

“The Tremont Creek wildfire no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents,” a statement from the city said.

“The City of Kamloops is lifting the evacuation alert for the entire area.”

The city said their Emergency Operations Centre will continue to monitor the wildfire situation.

“Should conditions change, and evacuation alert and/or evacuation order could be reinstated or issued as the EOC deems necessary, based on the advice and recommendations of BC Wildfire Service,” the city statement said.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.