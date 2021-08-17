City gets $1.47 million to fund supports for homeless, security, training

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Kamloops has received nearly $1.5 million in funding to support people facing homelessness.

The Tournament Capital was one of 48 B.C. communities that will receive the funding, according to the city.

Barbara Berger, the city’s recreation, arts and culture manager, said in a statement the $1.47-million grant will help vulnerable people in the community who have been impacted significantly by COVID-19.

“Based on consultation with community service providers, one of the most pressing issues is providing safety and security during times when shelters and community service providers are not operational, such as evenings and weekends,” Berger said.

“This grant funding will allow the city to work collaboratively with service providers to address challenges through a multifaceted approach over the next year.”

The city some of the funds will go towards implementing peer-support training and employment opportunities, an initiative that is built on a similar program delivered in 2019 and 2020.

People with lived experience will be offered work like picking up litter and sharps in Kamloops neighbourhoods.

“These individuals will also play a vital role in engaging with their vulnerable peers,” the city said in a statement.

Over the next year, grant funding will also be allocated towards increasing security and hiring additional Community Services Officers to support neighbourhoods experiencing higher levels of vandalism.

Some money would go towards training for city staff and other emergency service providers who interact with those who have mental health and substance use disorders, according to the city.

The city said some of the grant funds would also reimburse money distributed by the city during the first months of the pandemic “to provide increased health, safety and security measures involving vulnerable populations.”

The federal and provincial grant money was awarded through the Union of BC Municipalities’ Strengthening Communities Services Program.

According to the city statement, this program is investing more than $76 million province-wide in outreach projects, temporary shelters and mental health supports for those experiencing homelessness.