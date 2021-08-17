Highway 1 north closed near Lytton due to mudslide

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.

Northbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed this morning due to a mudslide.

DriveBC reports the closure at the junction of Highway 12 due to a slide between Lytton and Cache Creek.

An estimated time of opening is not available.

Motorists are advised to detour via Highway 3.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 p.m.

Drive BC is reporting a possible mudslide along Highway 1, roughly 15 kilometres north of Lytton.

Crews are headed to the scene.

"Please use extreme caution and expect major delays," Drive BC said in a tweet.