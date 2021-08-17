Highway 1 north closed near Lytton due to mudslide

Photo: Castanet Staff
UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.
Northbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed this morning due to a mudslide.
DriveBC reports the closure at the junction of Highway 12 due to a slide between Lytton and Cache Creek.
An estimated time of opening is not available.
Motorists are advised to detour via Highway 3.
ORIGINAL: 9:40 p.m.
Drive BC is reporting a possible mudslide along Highway 1, roughly 15 kilometres north of Lytton.
Crews are headed to the scene.
"Please use extreme caution and expect major delays," Drive BC said in a tweet.