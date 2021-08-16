Dozens of Yukon personnel arrive in Kamloops to help fight B.C. wildfires

Photo: Twitter / Kamloops Airport Dozens of firefighters from the Yukon arrived at the Kamloops Airport on Monday.

A crew of firefighters from the Yukon landed at Kamloops Airport on Monday to help fight wildfires burning throughout the region.

Erika Berg, fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service, said the 45-person crew arrived from Whitehorse to help with wildfire suppression efforts.

Berg said the crew is staying overnight in Kamloops, and will then be deployed to a wildfire — likely on Tuesday.

She said the rain is providing some reprieve for the nearby wildfires and, after it lifts, the BC Wildfire Service will be able to prioritize where the crews are required.

“We’re experiencing a bit of a downturn in weather at the moment, so I think after this, we will be able to assess where best they are needed,” Berg said.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, another team from northern Canada arrived Monday to assist with the wildfires.

Five crew members from the Northwest Territories will form an incident management team with an individual from New Brunswick. This group will be assigned to the Michaud Creek and Octopus Creek wildfires, burning northwest of Castlegar.