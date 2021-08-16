Significant rainfall coming down in Kamloops after weeks of heat and smoke

Photo: Tim Petruk The streets are wet in downtown Kamloops on Monday — a welcome sight after weeks of heat and smoke.

Significant rainfall is coming down in Kamloops late Monday afternoon — a welcome downpour after weeks of heat and smoke from nearby wildfires.

Rain fell sporadically on the Tournament Capital throughout much of the afternoon, but began to come down steadily just after 4:30 p.m., about an hour after a thunderstorm rolled through the valley.

Environment Canada was predicting as much as 15 millimetres of rain for the city on Monday.