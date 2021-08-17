Kamloops Chamber of Commerce calls for provincial action on social issues

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce is asking Victoria for concrete and immediate action to alleviate social issues, as frustrations from city businesses and the community mount.

Dan Carroll, president of the chamber's board of directors, told Castanet Kamloops the goal is to draw more attention to these issues while pointing to the provincial government as the body that has the resources and authority to take action.

The letter, sent last week, was addressed to Premier John Horgan.

Carroll said the chamber has noticed a “lack of high-level coordination” that is hampering efforts to mitigate crime and social issues not just in Kamloops, but province-wide.

“One of the things that we came to understand as we were looking into the issues was that a lot of social agencies, local governments, individual ministries, the RCMP, everyone's trying to do their best in their lane. When we ask about solving these problems, one of the big things we get back is, 'Well, I don't have the power or authority or resources to do that,'” said Carroll, a former criminal defence lawyer familiar with the justice system.

“There's a high-level lack of coordination, where somebody with the broad jurisdiction — i.e. the provincial government — would pay attention and coordinate the social agencies, the local governments, the various ministries, the RCMP, provide resources where required, legislative or policy changes as required, so that we can start solving some of these issues.”

In the letter, the chamber and the city, as well as community and business partners, call on the government to take “immediate action to reduce the negative impacts associated with the delivery of needed social services.”

The letter suggests increasing resources to mental health services, changing how crime and anti-social behaviour is handled or coordinating social organizations to ensure programs are delivered in a way that mitigates negative impact.

“Concrete action must be taken by our leaders now,” the letter said.

Carroll told Castanet he hears consistent feedback about frustrations around social issues from members of the community and businesses.

He said frustration stems from crime, vandalism, public defecation and garbage and litter on the streets.

“We've got people in trouble, who are obviously under the influence of drugs and alcohol on our streets, or in the midst of sort of psychosis, and then there's nobody helping them,” Carroll said.

“Those folks are unpredictable, and as people see that, and have to interact with that, it creates fear and apprehension.”

He said this has reduced business traffic, which hurts businesses at a time when many are still dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, and in some cases, having to shoulder the costs of crime and vandalism.

“Everybody is looking to do right by the people in need, as well by the community,” Carroll said.

“I think there's frustration across all the various agencies and people that are having to deal with this issue, that there doesn't seem to be the ability to solve the problem.”

He said the concern is that communities will get so frustrated, they will stop supporting badly-needed social development projects in their neighbourhoods.

Carroll said as the chamber has spoken with its partners, and the concept of teamwork and coordination seemed to be the best way forward.

“We don't have the arrogance to think that we have the answer as the Kamloops Chamber. We don’t. That’s not our area of expertise. But we’re hearing the problem, we're seeing the problem,” Carroll said.

“We have some thoughts about this idea of this missing coordination piece, so that we can start solving that issue, and we very much want to be part of that solution.”