No new reports of structure losses as rainstorm ends dry spell for Kamloops-area fires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Sparks Lake fire burning north of Kamloops Lake in July.

Despite significant growth in recent days on two aggressive Kamloops-area wildfires, officials say they aren’t aware of any new structure losses in the region.

The Sparks Lake fire is the largest in the province, closing in on 100,000 hectares — up from an estimated 70,000 hectares on Friday. It is burning north of the city, about 24 kilometres northwest of city limits at Tranquille.

The Tremont Creek blaze, meanwhile, nearly doubled in size over the weekend, now sitting at an estimated 64,638 hectares. Its easternmost flank is about 13 kilometres west of Kamloops city limits.

Rain provided some relief on Monday evening and into Tuesday morning — likely not enough to put a dent in either blaze, but welcome nonetheless.

“Mother Nature’s giving us a little bit of help, but we’re far from out of the woods on these fires, of course," Hugh Murdoch, BC Wildfire Service incident commander for both fires, said in an update Monday night.

"Let’s just appreciate this brief reprieve so we can refocus our energies on this.”

Despite major recent growth on both fires, when asked by Castanet Kamloops, Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials said they have not received word of any structures having been lost or damaged as a result.

TNRD information officer Andrew Roebbelen said the district has received no new information about structure involvement with Sparks Lake or Tremont Creek.

Roebbelen noted TNRD officials have not been able to access the area to assess the situation in recent days.

Twenty-eight properties in Monte Lake were destroyed by the White Rock Lake fire on Aug. 5.