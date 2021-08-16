Lytton Creek fire grows again, now sitting at 74,000 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lytton Creek fire is burning near Merritt, where it prompted a number of new evacuation orders and alerts on Sunday.

The Lytton Creek wildfire, now threatening properties in and around Merritt, has once again grown significantly in size.

According to the latest mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze, which was sparked on June 30 near Lytton, is now an estimated 74,249 hectares in size — slightly less than 750 square kilometres.

The wildfire saw significant growth over the weekend and resulted in a number of new evacuation orders and alerts on Sunday.

The southern flank of the blaze is about 25 kilometres from Merritt, but some spotting has occurred closer to the city — as close as 17 kilometres, according to the BC Wildfire Service data.

“Yesterday, the fire — fuelled by hot, dry conditions and strong winds — spread east of Highway 8 and the Nicola River,” the agency said in its latest update on Monday.

“The fire moved east for 15 to 20 kilometres and is now approximately four kilometres away from Highway 97C.”

On Monday, crews are attacking the fire along Highway 8 and assessing direct attack options along the Nicola River.

“BCWS will coordinate closely with local jurisdictions to assess fire impacts in the areas of fire growth,” the report read.

The fire has closed Highway 8 between Shackan and Canford.

The Lytton Creek fire destroyed much of the Village of Lytton shortly after it sparked on June 30. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

