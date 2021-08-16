Conservation, police in North Kamloops dealing with bear in neighbourhood

Photo: Castanet Staff

A bear has been spotted wandering in a North Shore neighbourhood, and police are asking residents to temporarily avoid the area.

According to Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, police were called to an area near Tranquille Road and Renfrew Lane just before 1 p.m. on Monday for reports of a young bear in the area.

Evelyn said the bear has since been spotted near Mackenzie Avenue.

She said residents will see police and Conservation Officers responding in the area.

“We’re just asking people allow space for the animal and for us so that we can safely assist conservation in relocating the bear,” Evelyn said.