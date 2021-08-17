'Dreadful' summer sees 10 of 11 TNRD municipalities so far put on evacuation alert or order

Photo: Kristen Holliday

As several massive wildfires rage throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre prompting evacuation alerts, orders and highway closures, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board chair said he’s never seen anything like this before.

Ken Gillis told Castanet that within the TNRD, 10 out of 11 municipalities and eight in 10 regional districts have been impacted by wildfire evacuation alerts or orders to date. Only Clearwater has been spared.

A graphic shared on social media by TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand shows 25 per cent of the district is under an evacuation alert or order.

“I have never seen anything remotely approaching what we’re dealing with this summer,” Gillis said, adding he has lived in the greater Kamloops region since 1963.

“It’s the most dreadful summer imaginable."

Gillis told Castanet he signed six evacuation orders, covering 841 properties, on Sunday night alone.

“Those are just the orders, those are not the alerts,” he said.

He said he signed an evacuation order for some properties in the Lower Nicola area due to the Lytton Creek wildfire, which coincided with an evacuation order from the Lower Nicola Indian Band.

“That meant that we were evacuating approximately 3,000 people from that Highway 8 corridor, you might say. And they closed the Coquihalla,” Gillis said.

Gillis said evacuees ended up travelling from Merritt to Aspen Grove, then through Princeton and Hope to finally get to the Emergency Support Services centre in Chilliwack.

On Sunday night, Highway 1 was also closed because of a rockslide, and Gillis said there were unconfirmed reports that Highway 3 was closed for a time through Manning Park.

“It’s just been chaos,” Gillis said.

Gillis said he wasn’t happy to hear Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden’s reminder that the 2017 Elephant Hill fire, while starting in early July, wasn’t declared under control until late September.

“You’d like to think, 'Well, by Labour Day, this will be over.' That’s by no means a sure thing. It may even be a pipe dream,” he said.