Updated mapping places Sparks Lake fire closer to Barriere

Photo: District of Barriere This map shows the area impacted by Monday morning's evacuation alert due to the Sparks Lake wildfire. For a high-resolution version of the map, click the link in the story below.

UPDATE: 11:41 a.m.

A massive wildfire now threatening homes in the North Thompson has grown again and moved a kilometre closer to Barriere.

That’s according to the latest mapping Monday morning from the BC Wildfire Service, which pegs the fast-moving Sparks Lake fire at an estimated 95,000 hectares — up 5,000 hectares from Sunday’s estimate.

The mapping also shows the easternmost flank of the Sparks Lake fire is now less than a dozen kilometres west of Barriere’s municipal limits. The previous fire perimeter had been 13 kilometres from the community.

Barriere was placed on evacuation alert on Monday morning, as were rural properties from McLure to Darfield.

Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell took to Facebook on Monday to urge residents in his community to open their doors to potential evacuees should the fire situation worsen. Scroll down for more on that.

UPDATE: 11:14 a.m.

With hotel vacancies in the region scarce, the mayor of Clearwater is urging residents in his community to open their homes to potential evacuees coming from the Barriere area.

Evacuation alerts were put in place Monday between McLure and Darfield in the North Thompson, including Barriere. The massive Sparks Lake wildfire is an estimated 13 kilometres west of Barriere, according to the latest BC Wildfire Service data.

In a post on social media on Monday, Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell described his community as a potential “lifeboat” for evacuees.

“Be ready to assist our friends to the south if things get more serious,” he said in the post.

“Get yourselves ready for guests, to assist people, to help with animals, to even be the pit stop for those who need to pass through.”

There is a severe shortage of lodging options for wildfire evacuees. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has described the situation as "critical," and many evacuees are being encouraged to find a place with friends or family as a result.

Blackwell asked residents to keep an eye out for more information to come from the District of Clearwater.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has officially issued an evacuation alert for an area in the North Thompson stretching from Darfield to McLure due to the Sparks Lake wildfire.

The alert is effective as of 10 a.m. Monday.

A map showing the properties now under alert can be found on the TNRD website.

Residents are asked to pack essential items, fill vehicles with gas, and arrange transportation for household members in order to quickly leave the area if it’s deemed necessary.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” the TNRD said.

An evacuation alert was also issued for the District of Barriere on Monday morning.

The Sparks Lake wildfire’s eastern flank is about 13 kilometres due west of Barriere, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: 10:23 a.m.

The District of Barriere is now on evacuation alert, with neighbouring rural North Thompson communities expected to follow suit very soon.

The Sparks Lake wildfire’s eastern flank is about 13 kilometres due west of Barriere, according to the most recent information from the BC Wildfire Service, in the Dunsapie Lake area.

Covering more than 900 square kilometres, the Sparks Lake blaze is the largest in B.C., and it has seen significant growth to the north and northeast in recent days.

The District of Barriere’s alert for the entire municipality took effect at 10 a.m. on Monday.

In the alert, residents are urged to locate all family members, pack essential items and develop plans for family members, pets and livestock.

“Arrange transportation for all your household members,” the alert read.

“Fill the tanks of personal vehicles. Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.”

Thompson-Nicola Regional District board chair Ken Gillis told Castanet alerts are coming for the stretch of the North Thompson between McLure and Darfield.

UPDATE: 9:48 a.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be issuing an evacuation alert for an area from Darfield to McLure in the North Thompson, including the District of Barriere.

Ken Gillis, board chair for the TNRD, told Castanet Kamloops the alert is forthcoming due to the Sparks Lake wildfire, which has seen significant growth to the northeast in recent days.

The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze has reached the Dunsapie Lake area, about 13 kilometres west of Barriere.

Gillis said that there is hope that when the Sparks Lake wildfire reaches the old burn from the 2003 McLure fire, it might slow down.

“What I was told, and I had this confirmed, is that we could probably expect it to slow down, because it will be limited to pretty much a ground fire through that area, which is much easier to fight,” Gillis said.

“When the fire is moving through the air from tree top to tree top, it's almost impossible to contain it. But what I was told was that there is a possibility of containing a fire that's moving on the ground.”

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This BC Wildfire Service map shows the northeast flank of the Sparks Lake fire about 13 kilometres west of Barriere.

ORIGINAL: 8:32 a.m.

A fast-moving wildfire north of Kamloops is now about 13 kilometres west of Barriere, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Sparks Lake fire, the largest burning in B.C., is an estimated 90,550 hectares in size — more than 900 square kilometres.

The fire has seen significant growth in recent days to the northeast, toward the North Thompson Valley.

According to the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze has reached the Dunsapie Lake area, which is 13 kilometres west of Barriere.

There are no evacuation alerts or orders in place in the Barriere area, which indicates officials do not believe there is any potential imminent threat to the area.

Additional evacuation orders were put in place Sunday for properties northeast of Bonaparte Lake. Crews are now working on guards in the area.

“Personnel are assessing locations for heavy equipment to establish contingency lines to the northeast of the fire,” the BC Wildfire Service said in its update.

“Opportunities for controlled ignitions are being assessed.”

Aggressive fire behaviour was also seen Sunday on the fire's northwest flank, the agency said.

