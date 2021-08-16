Tremont Creek fire grows slightly Monday, but no closer to Kamloops city limits

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This map shows the approximate perimeter of the Tremont Creek wildfire west of Kamloops as of Monday.

UPDATE: 6:22 p.m.

A massive wildfire threatening hundreds of homes in and around Kamloops has grown once again, but it’s no closer to the city.

New mapping Monday from the BC Wildfire Service pegs the Tremont Creek blaze at 64,638 hectares — up more than 1,000 hectares from Sunday’s estimate.

The northeast flank of the fire, which caused concern for officials on Sunday and prompted evacuation orders in the Cherry Creek area, as well as alerts in Pineview Valley, remains about 13 kilometres from city limits.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 1:09 p.m.

The Tremont Creek wildfire has moved past Logan Lake and continues to grow to the northeast, according to an update from the District of Logan Lake.

The district said a possible change in wind direction continues to be a concern, and presents a risk to Logan Lake.

“Fire behaviour continues to be extreme with a slight reprieve from weather conditions overnight,” the district said.

“The fire is moving towards the Cherry Creek area which is currently on an evacuation order. Preparation is starting for machine guards in the Face Lake and Paska Lake areas.”

The BC Wildfire Service said structure protection personnel have been deployed to Cherry Creek, Face Lake and Paska Lake.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District have issued several evacuation orders and alerts in the area due to the Tremont wildfire.

In the Cherry Creek area, properties south of the Trans-Canada Highway are under evacuation order, while properties north of the highway remain under evacuation alert.

Maps of the areas under alerts and orders can be found on the TNRD website.

UPDATE: 10:29 a.m.

Structure protection personnel have been deployed to Cherry Creek, west of Kamloops, as BC Wildfire Service crews saw the Tremont Creek wildfire grow significantly eastward on Sunday.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for Cherry Creek properties south of the Trans-Canada Highway, while properties north of the highway remain under evacuation alert.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, structure protection personnel were also deployed to Face and Paska Lakes on Sunday.

“Airtankers supported structure protection efforts in this area yesterday afternoon,” the agency said.

The BC Wildfire Service said on Sunday, a combination of hand and aerial ignitions were completed to the west of Logan Lake, removing fuel between the fire edge and an established control line.

“Ignitions were very successful and crews will be mopping up in this area today,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

As of Monday, 94 structure protection personnel are being shared between the Tremont Creek and Sparks Lake wildfires.

There are 58 wildland firefighters, 10 helicopters and 37 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the Tremont wildfire.

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

The Tremont Creek wildfire was active on the north side of Logan Lake on Sunday, but there have been no structure losses yet in the district, according to the fire chief.

On Monday morning, Doug Wilson told Castanet they had teams patrolling most of the night, watching the back burns that were completed by firefighting personnel.

“We here were good,” he said. “No significant problems, no structures lost at this time.”

For Monday, Wilson said crews are waiting to see what the weather will bring.

“We are waiting on mother nature to see what the winds do. With the cooler temperatures, we’re hoping to get ahead of the game,” Wilson said.

BC Wildfire Service estimates the wildfire has burned 63,078 hectares of land since it was sparked just over eight kilometres southeast of Ashcroft.

On Sunday night, the fire progressed eastwards, coming to within two to three kilometres from Cherry Creek, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for properties south of the Trans-Canada Highway in Cherry Creek and in the Tobiano area.

North of the highway, Tobiano and Cherry Creek properties remain under evacuation alert.

An evacuation alert was also issued by the City of Kamloops for over 700 properties in Versatile Industrial Park, and the Iron Mask and Pineview Valley neighbourhoods.

More information on evacuation alerts and orders can be found on the TNRD and City of Kamloops websites.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are 79 wildland firefighters, 37 pieces of heavy equipment and 10 helicopters assigned to the blaze.

Over 100 structure protection personnel are working between the Tremont and Sparks Lake wildfires.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

Firefighters in Logan Lake expect to have their hands full Monday when winds are forecast to shift, potentially pushing the fast-moving Tremont Creek blaze back toward the community.

The massive blaze, now covering an estimated 63,000 hectares — 630 square kilometres — has prompted evacuations in Cherry Creek and alerts from Savona to Pineview Valley.

Properties in Logan Lake and the Cherry Creek area are under evacuation order, while Pineview Valley and some rural properties between Cherry Creek and Kamloops city limits were placed on alert Sunday.

According to the most recent mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is about 13 kilometres west of Kamloops city limits — about 20 kilometres from homes in Pineview Valley.

The fire has seen significant growth in recent days, ballooning to overtake the perimeter of the former Durand Lake wildfire.

The fire threatened Logan Lake late Saturday and early Sunday, but crews were able to keep the flames at bay. No structural losses have been reported.

In an update sent via Voyent to Logan Lake residents on Sunday evening, municipal officials in Logan Lake said they anticipate potentially challenging conditions on Monday.

“Winds will be changing to blow south in the next 24 hours,” the update said.

“We are confident that we can hold our lines to protect Logan Lake homes and businesses. However, this is a very dangerous fire and, if the winds are strong, we will have a fight on our hands.”

Castanet is monitoring the Tremont Creek fire closely. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.