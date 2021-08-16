Crews expect winds to pose challenges Monday for Tremont Creek blaze at Logan Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This map shows the approximate perimeter of the Tremont Creek wildfire west of Kamloops as of Sunday.

Firefighters in Logan Lake expect to have their hands full Monday when winds are forecast to shift, potentially pushing the fast-moving Tremont Creek blaze back toward the community.

The massive blaze, now covering an estimated 63,000 hectares — 630 square kilometres — has prompted evacuations in Cherry Creek and alerts from Savona to Pineview Valley.

Properties in Logan Lake and the Cherry Creek area are under evacuation order, while Pineview Valley and some rural properties between Cherry Creek and Kamloops city limits were placed on alert Sunday.

According to the most recent mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is about 13 kilometres west of Kamloops city limits — about 20 kilometres from homes in Pineview Valley.

The fire has seen significant growth in recent days, ballooning to overtake the perimeter of the former Durand Lake wildfire.

The fire threatened Logan Lake late Saturday and early Sunday, but crews were able to keep the flames at bay. No structural losses have been reported.

In an update sent via Voyent to Logan Lake residents on Sunday evening, municipal officials in Logan Lake said they anticipate potentially challenging conditions on Monday.

“Winds will be changing to blow south in the next 24 hours,” the update said.

“We are confident that we can hold our lines to protect Logan Lake homes and businesses. However, this is a very dangerous fire and, if the winds are strong, we will have a fight on our hands.”

