TNRD orders more than 650 properties near Merritt to evacuate due to nearby Lytton Creek fire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lytton Creek fire is prompting new evacuation orders Sunday northwest of Merritt.

UPDATE: 9:07 p.m.

Officials are ordering residents to evacuate more than 650 properties northwest of Merritt on Sunday due to the fast-moving Lytton Creek wildfire burning nearby.

The order took effect at 8:30 p.m.

Additional properties in the area were placed on evacuation order earlier in the day on Sunday. The City of Merritt also placed the entire community on evacuation alert.

Evacuees are being encouraged by Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials to stay with friends and family due to a “critical shortage of commercial accommodations” in the Kamloops area.

If they cannot stay with friends or family, evacuees are being told to report to an evacuation centre at a Chillwack high school.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed south of Merritt due to an unrelated wildfire burning in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 8:34 p.m.

The entire City of Merritt has been placed on evacuation alert due to the aggressive Lytton Creek wildfire burning west of the community.

The order, signed by Mayor Linda Brown, was posted online by the city just after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The order came shortly after an evacuation order was issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for properties northwest of Merritt.

According to the latest mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, the Lytton Creek fire is about 23 kilometres northwest of Merritt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:12 p.m.

New evacuation orders are in the works for properties northwest of Merritt as the Lytton Creek wildfire burns nearby.

In a statement on Twitter, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Sunday said the orders were coming for properties northwest of the Nicola Valley city.

“The TNRD is in the process of issuing an evacuation order for areas west and north of the junction of Highway 97C and Highway 8 due to the Lytton Creek fire,” the statement read.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.