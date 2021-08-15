Highway 1 reopens following rock slide, but Coq still closed due to wildfire

Photo: Jen Dersch A large fire burning off the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday

UPDATE: 11:43 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened following a rock-slide Sunday near Lytton, but the Coquihalla remains closed between Merritt and Hope due to a wildfire burning along the route.

DriveBC said in a tweet just after 11 p.m. that Highway 1 was once again open for travellers.

DriveBC’s website was crashing earlier Sunday evening, but the agency said it has ironed out the technical difficulties and things are once again running smoothly.

UPDATE: 9:33 p.m.

Two of the major routes connecting the Interior to the Lower Mainland are closed Sunday — one due to wildfire, another because of a rock slide.

DriveBC said in a tweet just before 9 p.m. that Highway 1 is closed at Lytton due to a minor rock slide.

The Coquihalla has been closed between Merritt and Hope for hours due to the July Mountain fire, which is burning on both sides of the highway.

Drivers are being told to use Highway 3 as an alternate route.

DriveBC’s website has been crashing on Sunday evening, presumably due to the high volume of visitors looking for information about highway closures.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:38 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed because of a wildfire burning nearby.

DriveBC issued the notice on Twitter Sunday evening, saying that the highway was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

CLOSED - #BCHwy5 - Wildfire has the highway closed in both directions between #HopeBC and #MerrittBC.

At least two fires are burning near the route, The July Mountain fire, which started a month ago, and the Brook Creek fire, which was sparked late Saturday by a lit barbecue that set a pickup truck ablaze.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.