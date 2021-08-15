Coquihalla Highway closed due to wildfire

Photo: Jen Dersch A large fire burning off the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday

The Coquihalla Highway is closed because of a wildfire burning nearby.

DriveBC issued the notice on Twitter Sunday evening, saying that the highway was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

CLOSED - #BCHwy5 - Wildfire has the highway closed in both directions between #HopeBC and #MerrittBC.

Expect delays. Drive with care.

More info: https://t.co/3l0ayTIibh — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 16, 2021

At least two fires are burning near the route, The July Mountain fire, which started a month ago, and the Brook Creek fire, which was sparked late Saturday by a lit barbecue that set a pickup truck ablaze.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.