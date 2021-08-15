178576
176146
Kamloops  

Coquihalla Highway closed due to wildfire

Coquihalla closed by fire

- | Story: 342936

The Coquihalla Highway is closed because of a wildfire burning nearby.

DriveBC issued the notice on Twitter Sunday evening, saying that the highway was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

At least two fires are burning near the route, The July Mountain fire, which started a month ago, and the Brook Creek fire, which was sparked late Saturday by a lit barbecue that set a pickup truck ablaze.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

178227