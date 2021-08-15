178852
Kamloops  

TNRD issues new evacuation alert due to Brook Creek wildfire, now 500 hectares in size

Evac alert for Brook Creek

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued another evacuation alert for an area south of Brookmere due to the Brook Creek wildfire.

The wildfire — burning 30 kilometres south of Merritt and five kilometres east of the July Mountain fire — was reportedly sparked by a truck that caught fire during an altercation on Saturday.

The alert is in place for a property at 5688 Coalmont Road. A map of the area under alert can be found the TNRD website.

“This evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” the TNRD said.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the wildfire was estimated to be 500 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

