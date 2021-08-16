City of Kamloops' Community Services division has received over 8,000 phone calls for service since January 2021, report says

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The City of Kamloops’ community services division — formerly known as bylaw officers — has received more than 8,000 calls for service since the beginning of the year, according to a city staff report.

According to the report on the division and its enforcement protocol — prepared for Tuesday’s city council meeting — there have been 565 assigned calls for service through the myKamloops app, and 2,059 emails received.

Although the report does not include a breakdown by complaint type, city staff say the top five complaints received over the last 12 months include calls to handle social issues, such as dealing with camps and vulnerable people, and calls regarding property use, including unsightly or nuisance properties.

The other three most common calls were complaints about parking issues including illegal parking, dogs, and problems related to garbage.

“The complexities of social issues, an affordable housing crisis, and the strain of situations like the global COVID-19 pandemic are some of the newer issues that Community Services face, and the city’s Community Service Officers require a new skill set,” the staff report said.

According to staff, when handling complaints, the new Community Services model seeks to first educate and encourage, then enforce.

“For many decades, Bylaw Services received a complaint and moved directly to an enforcement model that usually resulted in a ticket or fine being issued,” the report said.

“Under the new Community Services model, we are striving to engage with and empower our community to understand the bylaws that guide our community’s governance and to play a positive role in mitigating the conflict that enforcement measures frequently result in.”

According to the report, under the new model, each complaint received will be investigated within 24 hours.

For complaints related to social issues, the report said CSO’s are required to make contact with a complainant within 24 to 48 hours, depending on the priority of the call.

The report said in September, Community Services is moving to a 24 hour per day, seven days per week model.

“This will allow full coverage for the city and provide a high level of customer service, however, the focus of the night shift will be in the downtown and Tranquille business corridors,” the staff report said.

This administrative report will be discussed in city council on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

A set of recommendations for Community Services’ service levels will be presented for the city’s Community Services Committee on Sept. 9.