Thompson-Nicola Regional District to host fire recovery meeting for Monte Lake, Westwold, Paxton Valley residents

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board chair is hosting a meeting for Monte Lake, Westwold and Paxton Valley residents to discuss fire recovery.

Ken Gillis, along with staff from the TNRD’s Emergency Operations Centre, are holding the meeting in the Westwold Community Hall.

According to a statement from the TNRD, the meeting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

“The goal of this meeting is to discuss fire recovery and next steps for the residents and the communities affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire,” the regional district said.

“The TNRD is committed to assisting with the clean-up and rebuilding of the community that will take place over the coming months.”