Quesada Burritos & Tacos set to open its first storefront in Kamloops

Photo: Tim Petruk The Quesada location in Sahali has its signage up, but has not yet opened its doors.

Those with a craving for Mexican fast-casual food will soon have another option in the Tournament Capital.

Quesada Burritos and Tacos will open its doors soon in Sahali, a few doors down from Save-On Foods.

Quesada has dozens of locations across Canada, including a number in the Okanagan and the Lower Mainland. The Sahali location will be the chain's first outlet in Kamloops.

No opening date has been set. A note on the door of the Sahali storefront said the restaurant will open soon.