Thick layer of smoke blanketing Kamloops on Sunday from Tremont Creek wildfire, BCWS says

Photo: Kristen Holliday This is the view on Seymour Street on Sunday afternoon outside the Castanet Kamloops office. The city is blanketed in a thick layer of smoke from the nearby Tremont Creek wildfire.

The Tournament Capital sits beneath a thick layer of smoke on Sunday afternoon, with ash and what appear to be charred pine needles falling from the sky.

The apocalyptic scene is thanks to the massive Tremont Creek wildfire burning between Logan Lake and Savona, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“Winds are coming right now into Kamloops from the southwest — almost due southwest — so a lot of that smoke is going to be from Tremont specifically, and maybe some from the Lytton Creek fire,” fire information officer Aydan Coray told Castanet Kamloops.

“Those winds are going to be affecting fire behaviour this afternoon and into this evening.”

Environment Canada expects the winds from the southwest to continue for the rest of Sunday. The BC Wildfire Service has said it expects winds to shift to the north-northwest in the coming days.